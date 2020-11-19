Dubai Women's Triathlon Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Organising Committee of the Fourth Dubai Women’s Triathlon held a meeting with its partners from different government entities to discuss the preparations for the event that takes place in the Jumeirah District on November 27.

Organised under the patronage of Shaikh Mansoor Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of DSC in cooperation with hosts Dubai Ladies Club, the fourth season of Dubai Women’s Triathlon is open to women of all nationalities aged 15 and above.

The coordination meeting was held at Dubai Ladies Club and representatives from DSC, Dubai Ladies Club, Dubai Police, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services were in presence.

During the meeting, representatives reviewed the course that will be used for the three disciplines — swimming, cycling and running — and discussed the partial closing of the roads for the cycle race, and the safety of the contestants, as well as the COVID-19 protocols that need to be followed.

Registrations are still open and those interested in taking part can do so through DSC’s official website (www.dubaisc.ae). Participants can choose from three categories: Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km cycling and 2.5km run), Sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and the Olympic Distance (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run).

The swimming competition will take place in the waters of the Arabian Gulf behind Dubai Ladies Club, while the cycling section will start from the gates of Dubai Ladies Club and take riders through the stretch of Jumeirah Road, past Etihad Museum up to the intersection of Al Thanya Street from where they will make their way back to the club.

The run section of the triathlon will take contestants along Dubai Canal and back to the club, where they will finish at the Triathlon Village.

The DSC is making every effort, in collaboration with its partners and different government entities, to organise an exceptional sporting event that will provide an unforgettable experience for the contestants.