Dubai: The Dubai Women’s Triathlon is confident of building on its inaugural success by at least doubling the number of participants when the women-only event is held for the second time on November 9.

Nearly 250 contestants participated in the first edition in November last year and organisers are this year expecting to at least double the number following a huge interest from women of other Gulf States particularly from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

“This event is unique in more ways than one. For a start, it is the only one of its kind in the Middle East exclusively for women and we hope to build upon the legacy of the first year,” Lamia Abdul Aziz Khan, head of the event’s Organising Committee and Deputy Chair of the DSC Women’s Sports Committee told media in the presence of DSC’s Fawzia Faraidoon and role-model Lebanese athlete Dareen Barbar at Tuesday’s news conference.

“We had an amazing first edition with a lot of positive vibes from all quarters. This year our target will be to build upon this success and do even better in our attempt to empower women across the region,” she added.

Organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the triathlon will be held under the patronage of Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) and Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award.

The event will be open to women of all nationalities, who are above 16 years and participants will have the choice of participating in three separate categories — the Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km cycling and 2.5km run), the Sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and the Olympic Distance (1.5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run) when the first of three races kicks off at 6.15am on November 9.

“This triathlon is a reiteration of our wise leadership’s support for women’s sports and physical activities, which are a source of positivity and happiness. Dubai Ladies Club will entrust all proceeds from race registration towards the Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘iMcan’ programme that equips disabled women with prosthetic limbs to enable them to regain normal movement and pursue a more active lifestyle including sports and fitness activities.

FACTBOX

What: Second Dubai Women’s Triathlon

When: November 9 (Friday)

Where: Dubai Ladies Club

Race categories: A. Super Sprint: 400m swim, 10km cycling, 2.5km run; B. Sprint: 750m swim, 20km cycling, 5km run and C. Olympic Distance: 1.5km swim, 40km cycling, 10km run.

Registration: www.dubaisc.ae (open until November 2)