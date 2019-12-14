Dubai: Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, UAE’s Minister of Community Development, crowned the winners of the third Dubai Women’s Triathlon held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award.

Organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council, the third edition of the event saw the participation of 363 ladies of different abilities from diverse backgrounds.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), was present at the event along with Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, a member of DSC’s Board of Directors and Chairperson of the Women’s Sports Committee and the Organising Committee.