Thor Bjornsson will have an 80lb advantage over opponent Simon Vallily as they weighed in on Thursday ahead of Friday’s highly anticipated exhibition bout.
The two men will square off at the Conrad Dubai on Friday, with the event being broadcast live around the world on Coresports.
Tickets for the event at the Conrad are available, with a VIP Brunch package with ringside seating at Dh1,000, A standard ticket is Dh350 with upgrade packages available.
The weigh-in took place on Thursday, with Bjornsson — the 2018 World’s Strongest Man — coming in at a colossal 152kg (335lbs), while Vallily — the 2010 Commonwealth Games heavyweight champ — who was wearing his fight boots, shorts and a shirt on the scales, was 116kg (255lbs), 80lbs lighter than Thor.
It will be Bjornsson’s latest exhibition bout ahead of his showdown with strongman rival Eddie Hall later this year. He had a bout in Dubai in January, where he drew with current cruiserweight contender and former WBO European light-heavyweight champion Steven Ward.
Vallily is known for his knockout power, with five of his last six victories coming by stoppage.
Gates for Friday’s event open at 2.30pm, with the action beginning at 3pm, meaning that fans will be treated to non-stop entertainment throughout the afternoon.
The likes of Anthony De Bruijin, Stephane Fondjo, Jamie King, Murodjon Yokubov and Bader Samreen are all in action on the undercard, before the showdown between Bjornsson and Vallily.