Simran, a member of the Tokyo-bound Indian contingent, poses with coaches in Dubai after her win on Tuesday. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Kolkata: It turned out to be a profitable day for Indian women as Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur, alongside two other boxers, made their way into the semi-finals on the second day as Indian women were assured of 10 medals at the 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championship under way in Dubai.

With Simranjit (60kg), Sakshi (54kg) and Jaismine (57kg) progressing into the last four stage and MC Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Monika (48kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg) seeded in the semi-finals, women’s team confirmed India a medal in each weight category.

Earlier, Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet also entered the men’s semi-finals, assuring India of at least 12 bronze medals so far across categories.

A World Championship bronze medallist, Punjab’s Simranjit defeated Uzbek boxer Raykhona Kodirova 4-1 in the 60kg quarter-finals bout to confirm her second successive medal at the Asian Championships. Simrajit, who had won silver in the last edition of the event in 2019, will take on Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Sakshi and Jasmine also managed comfortable victories in their respective categories. While Sakshi blanked Ruhafzo Haqazarova of Tajikistan 5-0 to set up a last four clash against 2016 world champion and top-seed from Kazakhstan Dina Zholaman, Jaismine beat Mongolian Oyuntsetseg Yesugen 4-1 to confirm her maiden medal at the Asian Championships. Jasmine will take on Vladislava Kukhta of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals.

All the 10 Indian women boxers, including six-time world champion Mary Kom, will be seen in action on the fourth day of the event on Thursday as they will slug it out in their respective semi-final matches.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 91 kg quarter final late in the night on Tuesday, Sanjeet registered a dominating 5-0 victory to progress into semi-finals and confirmed second medal for the country in men’s category. Earlier in the day, Shiva Thapa (64kg) entered the semi-finals and secured his fifth successive medal at the Asian Championships.