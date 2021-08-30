Silver for Vishvanath in UAE as junior boxers end campaign with 19 medals

Bishwamitra Chongtham wins gold in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

India’s Bishwamitra Chongtham put up a splendid show to clinch the gold medal at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday.

Living up to the favourite tag, the 2021 World Youth Championships medallist Bishwamitra defeated Uzbekistan’s Kuziboev Ahmadjon by split decision 4-1 in the men’s 51kg final to hand India gold in the youth event at the championships. The Indian boxer showed an effective defensive technique and clever footwork against the Uzbek in a match which saw both the pugilists trading some heavy blows.

However, Bishwamitra kept his cool throughout the match and hit some precise punches before clinching the match as well as the gold.

Meanwhile, Vishvanath Suresh went down fighting against the reigning youth world champion Sanzar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan and finished his campaign with a silver medal in the 48kg category after a defeat by unanimous margin.

Five Indian boxers, including one woman, have claimed bronze medals in the youth event after finishing in the semi-finals. Among the men, Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) bagged bronze medals while Lashu Yadav (70kg) ended with a bronze in the women’s category.

In the last Asian Youth Men & Women Championships, held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in 2019, India had claimed 12 medals, including five gold.

The gold medallists in the youth category will be awarded $6,000, with $3,000 and $1,500 given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively.

The championships witnessed the presence of pugilists from strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to name a few. It is also the first time that both the age groups — junior and youth — were held together.

India’s junior boxers concluded their campaign on a high note at the prestigious continental event, claiming 19 medals, including eight gold, five silver and six bronze medals. India claimed third position in the overall junior championships team rankings, after Uzbekistan (22 medals) and Kazakhstan (25 medals).

Among the boys, Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) emerged as the champions in their respective categories while Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) clinched gold medals in the women’s section. Mahi Raghav was adjudged the best boxer.