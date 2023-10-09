Dubai: All-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan will lead the 14-player UAE squad in the ACC Men’s U19 Premier Cup Malaysia 2023.
UAE are placed in Group B in the 16-team event, which will be staged at three venues.
UAE play China in their tournament opener on October 13 while they take on Oman on October 16. Their final group match will be against Qatar on October 19.
The top team at the end of the group stage from each of the four groups will qualify for the semi-finals.
The two semi-finals will be played on October 22 with the final scheduled for October 24.
The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup which will be played in December.
UAE squad: Aayan Afzal Khan (captain), Akshat Rai, Ammar Badami, Aryan Saxena, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Hardik Pai, Harit Shetty, Harshit Seth, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ismail, Tanish Suri and Yayin Kiran Rai. Support staff: Amjad Izzi (manager), Mudassar Nazar (coach), Rejith Kurungode (assistant coach).
UAE’s matches:
October 13: UAE vs China
October 16: UAE vs Oman
October 19: UAE vs Qatar
October 22: Semi-finals
October 24: Third position match and Final