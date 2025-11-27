Bridge Alliance partners with Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Partnership seeks to enable stronger global collaboration across different sectors
Abu Dhabi: Bridge Alliance, the Abu Dabi-based independent non-profit global organisation, has signed a partnership agreement with Ethara — organisers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The partnership seeks to enable stronger global collaboration across sports, media, and entertainment sectors, and improve the outcomes of major global events.
The agreement will strengthen Bridge Alliance’s ability to expand its reach to entities and sectors that operate within the Formula 1 universe spanning sports, entertainment, technology, and major event production. The partnership will also give the Alliance access to the wider ecosystem around Formula 1 occupied by leading media and broadcasting companies, innovation firms, sports marketing companies, as well as prominent brand and content creators.
As part of the agreement, Bridge Alliance will host its guests within a designated Paddock Club Suite during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Drawing on the race’s diversity and international reach, this hyperconnected setting will offer business leaders, celebrities, and top company officials a practical environment to network and hold discussions.
Commenting on the rationale behind the partnership, Dr Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice-Chairman of Bridge Alliance, said: “Partnerships form the core of Bridge Alliance’s vision because they allow the creative industries an opportunity to work in harmony rather than in isolation. Media, entertainment, technology, and sport no longer operate as separate fields. They function as a unified platform whose influence depends on the expertise, resources and markets they share. Therefore, this agreement boosts our capacity to build international alliances and develop working networks that will drive collaboration and innovation, and raise the contributions of the creative and content industries to the global economy.
“The Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix is one of the few global platforms that brings together major companies, senior leaders, and decision-makers who are shaping the future of sports and entertainment. The partnership places Bridge Alliance inside an environment that has real reach and impact. We want to leverage this access for holding dialogue on joint project development, and also test new forms of collaboration,” he added.
Saif Al Noaimi, Ethara CEO said: “This partnership reflects the natural convergence between the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the creative industries as F1 race week brings together media professionals, broadcasters, and creators from around the world. Launching the BRIDGE Summit immediately afterward strengthens these connections and positions Abu Dhabi as a destination where leaders in sports, entertainment, and media come together to drive the creative economy forward.”
