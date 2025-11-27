Bridge Alliance partners with Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Commenting on the rationale behind the partnership, Dr Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Vice-Chairman of Bridge Alliance, said: “Partnerships form the core of Bridge Alliance’s vision because they allow the creative industries an opportunity to work in harmony rather than in isolation. Media, entertainment, technology, and sport no longer operate as separate fields. They function as a unified platform whose influence depends on the expertise, resources and markets they share. Therefore, this agreement boosts our capacity to build international alliances and develop working networks that will drive collaboration and innovation, and raise the contributions of the creative and content industries to the global economy.