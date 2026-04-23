GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

UAE sport records major global achievements under strategic vision

Long-term planning and partnerships cement UAE’s status as a global sports hub

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE sport records major global achievements under strategic vision

DUBAI: UAE sport has achieved significant global success over the past two years, driven by a clear strategic vision focused on talent development, infrastructure and international partnerships, reinforcing the country’s position as a leading global sporting hub.

Elite sports, led by jiu-jitsu, continued to dominate with major medal hauls, while judo, cycling, combat sports and marine racing also delivered strong international results.

Jiu-jitsu maintained its global dominance with major medal hauls, including 50 medals at the World Championship in Thailand, while judo, cycling and combat sports also recorded notable international success.

The UAE Team Emirates continued its strong performance, with Tadej Pogačar securing a second world road race title, alongside achievements in marine sports, where Team Abu Dhabi’s “Victory” claimed the Formula 1 powerboat world title.

Individual athletes recorded notable achievements in chess, athletics and modern pentathlon, alongside continued success in equestrian and heritage sports.

Athletes of Determination also secured multiple global medals and records, reflecting sustained support and development across the sector.

Officials attributed the achievements to an integrated sports ecosystem and long-term planning, noting continued growth potential through talent identification, sports science and expanded international participation.

UAE sports officials, including Mansoor Bu Osaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation, said the country’s international achievements are driven by a clear strategic vision focused on investing in talent and building an integrated sports system, supported by strong institutional collaboration.

Dhiban Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the National Paralympic Committee, highlighted that the success of athletes of determination reflects sustained support and development efforts from grassroots to global competition.

Ahmed Al Smeiti of Dubai International Marine Club added that Team “Victory’s” achievements stem from a structured system focused on excellence and raising the UAE flag at international events.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The former England boss gave an honest response when asked about England's chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Capello gives brutal take on England’s World Cup hopes

1m read
Brazilian former player Ronaldo Nazario visits Abu Dhabi and signs agreement to become ambassador of Aldar Properties

Abu Dhabi “a very special place” says Ronaldo Nazario

2m read
Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo rules out Arsenal winning the Premier League title

Ronaldo gives bold take on Arsenal’s title hopes

2m read
MS Dhoni is yet to feature in the 2026 IPL

Is MS Dhoni ready to face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026?

2m read