UAE Pro League Awards 2025-26: Al Ain Sweep Honours as Andrés Iniesta Named Global Ambassador

The ceremony began with an address from Al Jneibi, who welcomed attendees and highlighted the key moments and achievements of the 2025–26 season.

Al Jneibi highlighted the growing power and influence of football across the region, with UAE Pro League competitions reaching more than 45 million television viewers and being covered by over 800 media outlets last season.

Digital platforms generated more than five billion media impressions, while the League’s media value surpassed AED 1 billion, underlining the huge commercial impact of football for its partners and clubs.

With the new season getting underway on Friday, Al Jneibi explained that the goal is to build on last season’s achievements and continue pushing for even greater success.

Sung in four languages, the song celebrates the UAE’s diverse society and the League’s growing identity, while showcasing football’s unique ability to unite fans and cultures from across the globe.

As the awards ceremony was about to get underway, a major announcement stole the spotlight, with World Cup winner Andrés Iniesta named a global ambassador for the UAE Pro League.

The Spanish football legend, who is also head coach of Dubai-based Gulf United, is further strengthening his ties to the game in the region, highlighting his commitment to investing in the future of football in the UAE.

UAE’s most successful club, Al Ain, swept up the awards following an incredible campaign which saw them win the UAE Pro League without being beaten.

Matias Palacios took home the Golden Ball for Best Player, with goalkeeper Khalid Eissa winning the Golden Glove and manager Vladimir Ivić claiming the Leader Award for Best Coach. Abdulkarim Trawri was named Best U23 Player, while Soufian Rahimi completed Al Ain’s haul by winning the Fans’ Player of the Year award.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.