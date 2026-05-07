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Al Ain defeat Sharjah, clinch ADNOC Pro League title

Leaders hit five past Sharjah to secure 2025-2026 ADNOC Pro League crown

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WAM
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Al Ain defeat Sharjah, clinch ADNOC Pro League title
WAM

SHARJAH: Al Ain were officially crowned champions of the ADNOC Pro League for the current season after defeating Sharjah 5-0 in their 24th-round match played today at Sharjah Stadium.

Al Ain increased their points tally to 62, maintaining their lead at the top of the table, while Sharjah remain on 25 points in tenth place.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Football Company, congratulated H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, on Al Ain Club winning the ADNOC Pro League title for the 2025-2026 sporting season, affirming that the achievement reflects his continued support and wise vision.

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