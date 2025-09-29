World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz enters Japan Open final

The US Open champion will face Taylor Fritz in the final
Dubai: World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz again looked untroubled by his ankle injury as he defeated Casper Ruud in three-sets to enter the final of the Japan Open in Tokyo.
Alcaraz lost the first set 3-6 but then got into his zone as he took the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final.
The US Open champion will face Taylor Fritz in the final. Fritz comfortably defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3 in the other semi-finals.
Earlier, on Sunday Alcaraz brushed aside American Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.
"I felt like I could do everything on court, playing every shot."
Alcaraz had his service broken three times in his previous night's win over Belgium's Zizou Bergs.
He gave Nakashima no such help and blazed into a one-set lead in front of an adoring Tokyo crowd.
World No 33 Nakashima tried to get a foothold in the second set but Alcaraz broke him in the fifth game and never looked back.
The Spaniard spurned three match points but made no mistake a game later, sealing the deal with a vicious forehand that hit the baseline.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox