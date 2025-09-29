GOLD/FOREX
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz enters Japan Open final

The US Open champion will face Taylor Fritz in the final

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hits a return against USA's Brandon Nakashima during their men’s singles match at the ATP Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on September 28, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz again looked untroubled by his ankle injury as he defeated Casper Ruud in three-sets to enter the final of the Japan Open in Tokyo.

Alcaraz lost the first set 3-6 but then got into his zone as he took the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final.

The US Open champion will face Taylor Fritz in the final. Fritz comfortably defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3 in the other semi-finals.

Earlier, on Sunday Alcaraz brushed aside American Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

"I felt like I could do everything on court, playing every shot."

Alcaraz had his service broken three times in his previous night's win over Belgium's Zizou Bergs.

He gave Nakashima no such help and blazed into a one-set lead in front of an adoring Tokyo crowd.

World No 33 Nakashima tried to get a foothold in the second set but Alcaraz broke him in the fifth game and never looked back.

The Spaniard spurned three match points but made no mistake a game later, sealing the deal with a vicious forehand that hit the baseline.

Jai Rai
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

