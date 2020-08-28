New York: The men’s and women’s singles draws for the upcoming US Open have been released, with top seeds Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova leading the respective brackets. Djokovic faces Damir Dzumhur in the opening round while Pliskova will lock horns when Anhelina Kalinina.
Both defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu will not defend their titles as they have chosen not to travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
Djokovic shares his section of the bracket with No. 6 seed David Goffin, who will play Reilly Opelka in his first-round match. No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev will open against 2017 US Open finalist Kevin Anderson, with No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas heading that second quarter of the draw and playing his first match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.
In the bottom half, No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev shares the third section with Matteo Berrettini. The fourth section, anchored by No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem, will see wildcard Andy Murray take on rising Japanese star Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round.
On the women’s side, Pliskova shares the top bracket with No. 8 seed Petra Martic and 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber. Naomi Osaka will face Misaki Doi in an all-Japanese matchup in bracket two, and could face Coco Gauff in the third round. The 16-year-old American will play No. 31 seed Anastasija Sevastova in her first-round clash.
American seeds Serena Williams (No. 3), Madison Keys (No. 7), Amanda Anisimova (No. 22) and Sloane Stephens (No. 26) are all in the draw’s third section, with Williams and Stephens in line for a potential third-round matchup.
In the draw’s fourth bracket, No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin will play Yanina Wickmayer in her opener, while Venus Williams plays No. 20 seed Karolina Muchova. Wildcard Kim Clijsters is also lurking in the bottom quarter as she faces No. 21 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in her first-round match.