Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has hit back at critics and says she is “creeped out” by fans who urge her to maintain her “innocent image” in response to social media comments on a recent swimwear photoshoot.
“I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting at me to maintain my ‘innocent image’ and ‘don’t try to be someone your not’,” Osaka said in a tweet.
“You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?”
This post from the Japanese came in response to comments from fans who critised her after she posted a series images of herself in swimwear and other modeling poses in recent weeks.
In May this year, Osaka had become the highest paid female athlete in the world, topping American great Serena Williams.
According to Forbes, Osaka had earned $37.4 million in the past 12 months from prize money and endorsements, $1.4 million more than Williams, setting an all-time earnings record for a female athlete in a single year. Maria Sharapova previously held the record with $29.7 million in 2015.
Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, ranks No. 29 on the 2020 Forbes list of the world’s 100 top-paid athletes while Williams is No. 33.