A champion always finds ways to win. Novak Djokovic has won 93 titles, including 22 majors. So he knows a thing or two about winning. That’s what the top seed showed in subduing the big-serving Pole Hubert Hukacz 6-3, 7-5 to enter the semifinals of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship on Thursday.
Djokovic, chasing his sixth Dubai title, was never in a spot of bother against Hurkacz, the fifth seed, who is fresh from his triumph in Marseille last week. But the Polish World No. 11 never allowed the Serbian to gain control of the match, producing thunderbolt serves whenever he was in trouble.
The World No. 11 needed only two breaks — one apiece in each set — to win the match in one hour and 21 minutes. When the opportunity presented, Djokovic upped his game to win the big points and served out the match with an ace and a service winner.
“It was a challenging match against Hubert [Hurkacz], one of the best guys on the Tour. He’s got one of the best serves in the game. In the second set, until that 11th game, I didn’t really have too many chances against his serve. He was winning his serves comfortably,” Djokovic said during a courtside interview.
“Fortunately for me, I also found the rhythm on serve throughout the second set and held my serve. Love-30 and 5-4 for him, a couple of good serves, good plays; one or two points can decide the winner of matches like this. Not much separating both the players. I’m really, really glad at the way I played under pressure,” the top seed said.