Novak Djokovic’s time at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships — and his reign at world No. 1 — were ended in sensational style by Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely on Thursday night.
The Serb star was sent tumbling out of the tournament by an opponent who started the match 122 spots below him in the rankings and was only returning to action after a torrid six months in which he was involved in a serious car crash and suffered badly with Covid-19 and injury.
Djokovic himself is just getting back in action for the first time this year in Dubai, having last played competitively in December.
His 2022 season was halted before it began when he was deported from Australia following a drawn-out dispute over his medical exemption from the country’s Covid vaccination rules.
Now he will have to go back to the drawing board and — just like in Australia where Rafael Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam to edge ahead on the overall Grand Slam race with Djokovic — watch the rest of the tournament from the sidelines rather than on the court.
Vesely broke early in the first set to take the lead and then — following an exchange of breaks — held his nerve to claim the decisive tiebreak at the end of the second for a famous 6-4, 7-6 victory.
The result means Daniil Medvedev will take over as world No. 1 when the new rankings are released on Monday, ending Djokovic’s record 361 weeks at the top of the pile.