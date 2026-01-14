GOLD/FOREX
Tennis

Alex Eala stays hot in Melbourne with win over Donna Vekic at Kooyong Classic

The exhibition serves as Eala’s build-up ahead of the Australian Open on January 18

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Instagram / Alex Eala

Dubai: Filipino tennis star Alexandra ‘Alex’ Eala defeated Croatia’s Donna Vekic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, at the Kooyong Classic exhibition tournament.

The victory marks the second time in less than 10 days that the Filipina has bested the world No. 70. Eala previously edged out the veteran in a gruelling three-set encounter during the opening round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on 6 January.

Unlike their previous meeting, which saw Eala come from behind to secure a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win, the Melbourne exhibition saw the 20-year-old dictate the pace early. Eala showed clinical form throughout the match, navigating the exchanges to wrap up the contest without dropping a set.

The Kooyong Classic, held at the historic Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, serves as a traditional invitation-only warm-up for both ATP and WTA players ahead of the season’s first Grand Slam.

The stint in Melbourne is a critical component of Eala's final preparations for the Australian Open, which is scheduled to run from 18 January to 1 February. Officials noted that the exhibition provides athletes with a high-intensity environment to fine-tune their rhythm against top-tier opposition before the main draw begins at Melbourne Park.

Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
