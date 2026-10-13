"She's beautiful": Donald Trump praises Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham

Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham earns praise from Trump at political event
Dubai: US President Donald Trump praised Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during a campaign rally on Monday, calling the WNBA player “beautiful” and joking that her presence could help attract more fans to a basketball team.
Trump made the remarks while addressing supporters at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, as he campaigned for Republican candidates ahead of the US midterm elections.
“I like Sophie. You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful. You’re not allowed to say that anymore,” Trump said.
He then joked about the potential political consequences of complimenting a woman’s appearance.
“However, as a politician, please, please let me take it back. Anytime a politician says a woman is beautiful, that’s generally the end of his political career in the modern-day politics world,” he added.
Trump continued by suggesting that Cunningham could be an attraction for a team beyond her contribution on the court.
“But Sophie is a beautiful young woman. You probably wouldn’t mind her on the team. Not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance,” he said.
The comments came after Cunningham and the Fever ended their 2026 WNBA season in the first round of the playoffs, losing their best-of-three series against the Las Vegas Aces 2-1. The Aces sealed the series with a 94-83 victory in the deciding game.
Cunningham, who joined Indiana after playing for the Phoenix Mercury, has become a prominent figure alongside teammate Caitlin Clark. She averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 43 appearances during the 2026 regular season.
The 30-year-old guard is now approaching free agency after playing on a one-year contract with the Fever. Her next move will be a key talking point as Indiana looks to build for the 2027 campaign.
Trump’s remarks added a sporting detour to Monday’s political rally, where he was seeking to rally support for Republicans ahead of the November elections.