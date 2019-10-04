Indian women’s hockey team’s goalkeeper Savita Image Credit: Supplied

Marlow: The Indian women’s hockey team’s goalkeeper Savita on Friday achieved the milestone of completing 200 international caps for the country.

She reached this milestone during India’s fifth and final match of their tour to England, which took place against Great Britain in Marlow.

Since making her debut at the Spar Cup Four Nations Tournament in Durban in 2009, Savita has come up the ranks and has cemented her place in the team with some top-quality performances over the years.

Savita was 20 years old at the time of making her senior team debut, as she caught the attention of the selectors during her junior days with some age-defying performances, and a sharp presence of mind.

The 29-year-old was adjudged the Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the Hockey World League Round 2 in Canada in 2017, and was also part of the team that won the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2016.

Earlier, Savita had also made two crucial saves in the penalty shoot-out game to hand India the bronze medal in the eighth edition of the Asia Cup which was held in Malaysia in 2013.

The goalkeeper from Haryana also helped the team to win the gold medal at the Asia Cup 2017 where she was awarded the best goalkeeper award, along with the silver medal at the Asian Champions Trophy 2018, and the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games.