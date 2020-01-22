All four Indian shuttlers bowed out of the competition

Saina Nehwal Image Credit: Xinhua News Agency

Bangkok: India had a disappointing opening day at the Thailand Masters as all four shuttlers participating from the country bowed out of the competition after facing defeats in their respective first round matches on Wednesday.

In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and H.S. Prannoy faced crushing defeats in their opening rounds, while Saina Nehwal, India’s lone contender in the women’s singles, also failed to advance in the $170,000 tournament.

Srikanth, the fifth-seeded player, lost to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia. Sameer went down to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia and Prannoy narrowly lost to Malaysia’s Liew Daren. Saina also failed to impress yet again as she lost 21-13, 17-21, 21-15 to Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt.