Rio Ferdinand defends Ronaldo after ‘inappropriate’ Portugal treatment

Dubai: Rio Ferdinand has once again come to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo, criticising Portugal manager Jorge Jesus over the way the Al Nassr captain was handled during the current international break and claiming he was treated in an “inappropriate” manner.

Tensions emerged between Ronaldo and Jesus after the new Portugal boss opted not to send the forward onto the pitch during their Nations League clash with Norway.

Ronaldo had been told to warm up and was expected to feature for around 30 minutes, but Jesus ultimately changed his plans. The manager later explained that the circumstances of the match had prompted him to reconsider the substitution.

Jesus also refused to discuss Ronaldo’s frustration at being left on the bench, stressing that he was the manager and therefore the one making the decisions. He maintained that Ronaldo would not influence his principles or approach.

The drama prompted Ferdinand, who won nine trophies alongside the Portuguese great during their time together at Manchester United, to weigh in on the matter.

Speaking on his programme, Rio Presents, Ferdinand said: “Cristiano Ronaldo was put in a very bad situation and was treated in an inappropriate way. He has an enormous history in football.”

“Jorge Jesus did not deal with Ronaldo well and chose to treat him in that way, but I cannot find any explanation for it,” he said. “This manager thinks he is Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola.”

The former England defender added: “I do not know why he puts himself among the great managers. I cannot find an explanation for it. He should have shown Cristiano Ronaldo the respect he deserved.”

The Portuguese Football Federation is working to settle the dispute and secure Ronaldo’s return for the next international break, with the intention of ensuring the forward’s international career concludes in a way befitting his status in the game.

Ronaldo, football’s all-time leading goalscorer, has yet to publicly address the dispute. Instead, he has said he will reveal the truth about the situation at a later date.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.