Jorge Jesus: ‘I don’t owe Ronaldo an apology’

Jesus says he will not apologise to Ronaldo after their latest Portugal row
Dubai: Jorge Jesus was involved in a tense exchange with a reporter as the Portugal manager insisted he would not “apologise to anyone” amid his ongoing dispute with Cristiano Ronaldo.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been selected by Jesus for the current international window but subsequently left the Portugal camp and travelled by private jet.
Ronaldo, who previously starred for Manchester United and Real Madrid, later posted on social media that he would reveal his version of events after speaking with the Portuguese Football Federation about his departure.
The 41-year-old had been left on the bench without making an appearance for the first time in 18 years following the meeting with Norway, leading to an emergency discussion before Ronaldo ultimately left the squad.
During his press conference, Jesus was pressed for more information about what had happened with Ronaldo, including whether he had apologised to the Portugal captain.
The question appeared to catch the manager off guard, with Jesus asking what exactly he was expected to apologise for before responding firmly: “I don't apologise to anyone!”
Jesus declined to elaborate further on the incident, but appeared to leave the door open for Ronaldo when asked about the striker’s future with the national team.
He said: "Cristiano Ronaldo will be called up for the next international break, if he wants to return. It’s his decision. I am ready to call him if he will play with Al-Nassr.
"In my opinion, you can’t hold a one-year friendship against someone over a situation that is difficult to understand.
"Just because it was him, and perhaps rightly so, because he is a symbol, this whole issue of warming up and not warming up, coming on and not coming on, has been created.
"How many players warmed up today and didn’t come on? How many? Is there going to be a problem with any of them? No."
Jesus had reportedly intended to introduce Ronaldo for the final 30 minutes of Portugal’s clash with Norway last Sunday, with AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos named in the starting XI.
However, the former Benfica manager changed his plans and opted to send on Francisco Trincao instead, leaving Ronaldo as an unused substitute.
The decision was followed by Ronaldo’s abrupt departure from the Portugal camp. The Al-Nassr forward reportedly refused to train before arranging for his private jet to collect him from Copenhagen on the eve of the team’s match against Denmark.
Ronaldo later addressed his decision to leave in a social media post, writing:
“After the press conference of the national team coach, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team camp.
“In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always devoted myself.
“Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates good luck, without exception.”