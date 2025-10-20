GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Quintet 5 is a way of giving back to the UAE, promoter says

The night will feature four five-man teams competing in a survival grappling format

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Quintet 5 is a way of giving back to the UAE, promoter says

Dubai: Dubai is set to host one of the most exciting events in the combat sports calendar as Quintet 5 lands at the Coca-Cola Arena on October 23. The highly anticipated grappling spectacle will bring together some of the world’s top athletes in a thrilling team survival format unlike anything else in the sport.

For promoter Tarek Suleiman, this event is more than just a showcase of elite talent — it’s a heartfelt tribute to a country that has shaped his journey.

“I’ve been fortunate to live in this country, which has given me so much and shaped who I am today,” said the 36-year-old. “The UAE has opened countless doors for people like me, encouraging ambition, drive, and the pursuit of excellence.”

“That’s why I’m doing this — to give back to the country that gave me everything. I want to support the jiu-jitsu and martial arts community here by bringing one of the world’s biggest grappling promotions, Quintet, to the UAE. And this is just the beginning — we have big plans ahead.”

Suleiman, a respected name across the Middle East, has competed globally in promotions like Brave, UAE Warriors, PFL, and even Quintet in 2018. Born in Syria and now based in Dubai, he has built a reputation as one of the region’s top fighters and ambassadors for the sport.

What makes Quintet 5 truly groundbreaking, he says, is its unique format and legendary lineup — something the combat sports world has never seen before.

For the first time, the captains of the four teams will be icons from the golden era of Pride FC, the legendary Japanese MMA organization. Kazushi Sakuraba (Quintet’s founder), Renzo Gracie, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Bob Sapp will each lead a squad — reigniting rivalries that once defined the sport.

“This event is historic,” Suleiman explained. “These legends only faced off once or twice back in the early 2000s, during the Pride days when MMA was still underground. Nogueira famously beat Sapp in a classic fight, and Sakuraba shocked the world by submitting Gracie. Now, they return — not as opponents, but as team captains battling for glory.”

The night will feature four five-man teams competing in a survival grappling format, where only submissions count. The winner of each match stays on to face the next challenger from the opposing team, until one side is completely eliminated. In addition, the card includes individual superfights featuring both regional standouts and international stars.

“Fans can expect an epic night of world-class grappling,” said Suleiman. “The lineup is stacked with elite talent, legendary names, and explosive matchups. It’s going to be unforgettable.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

e& joins Dubai Premier Padel P1 as official partner

e& joins Dubai Premier Padel P1 as official partner

2m read
LACHLAN

Meet Dubai kid-turned-professional racer who plays fair

6m read
Former UAE women's cricket team captain, sports commentator, and Podcast host Charvi Bhatt

Dubai’s Charvi Bhatt on India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

5m read
Athlo is being promoted as the world’s first flexible fitness marketplace.

Now, rent out unused gym memberships in Dubai

3m read