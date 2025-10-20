Quintet 5 is a way of giving back to the UAE, promoter says

The night will feature four five-man teams competing in a survival grappling format
Dubai: Dubai is set to host one of the most exciting events in the combat sports calendar as Quintet 5 lands at the Coca-Cola Arena on October 23. The highly anticipated grappling spectacle will bring together some of the world’s top athletes in a thrilling team survival format unlike anything else in the sport.
For promoter Tarek Suleiman, this event is more than just a showcase of elite talent — it’s a heartfelt tribute to a country that has shaped his journey.
“I’ve been fortunate to live in this country, which has given me so much and shaped who I am today,” said the 36-year-old. “The UAE has opened countless doors for people like me, encouraging ambition, drive, and the pursuit of excellence.”
“That’s why I’m doing this — to give back to the country that gave me everything. I want to support the jiu-jitsu and martial arts community here by bringing one of the world’s biggest grappling promotions, Quintet, to the UAE. And this is just the beginning — we have big plans ahead.”
Suleiman, a respected name across the Middle East, has competed globally in promotions like Brave, UAE Warriors, PFL, and even Quintet in 2018. Born in Syria and now based in Dubai, he has built a reputation as one of the region’s top fighters and ambassadors for the sport.
What makes Quintet 5 truly groundbreaking, he says, is its unique format and legendary lineup — something the combat sports world has never seen before.
For the first time, the captains of the four teams will be icons from the golden era of Pride FC, the legendary Japanese MMA organization. Kazushi Sakuraba (Quintet’s founder), Renzo Gracie, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Bob Sapp will each lead a squad — reigniting rivalries that once defined the sport.
“This event is historic,” Suleiman explained. “These legends only faced off once or twice back in the early 2000s, during the Pride days when MMA was still underground. Nogueira famously beat Sapp in a classic fight, and Sakuraba shocked the world by submitting Gracie. Now, they return — not as opponents, but as team captains battling for glory.”
The night will feature four five-man teams competing in a survival grappling format, where only submissions count. The winner of each match stays on to face the next challenger from the opposing team, until one side is completely eliminated. In addition, the card includes individual superfights featuring both regional standouts and international stars.
“Fans can expect an epic night of world-class grappling,” said Suleiman. “The lineup is stacked with elite talent, legendary names, and explosive matchups. It’s going to be unforgettable.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox