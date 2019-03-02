“It was windy from the start, but as a team we finished the job the same way we started. We showed again that we are a very strong team. It’s nice to have started with a Team Time Trial victory and kept the jersey till the end. As my first race of the year, it’s great to begin with a stage race victory. Results show that we’re ready for a promising season,” said a jubilant Roglic after lifting the 24kt gold-plated heptagonal trophy representing the union of the seven Emirates.