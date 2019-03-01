The final Jebel Jais climb was always going to be a test as it was twice the length of Jebel Hafeet climb on stage two in Al Ain. USA’s Joey Rosskopf of CCC Team seemed to be powering away with a 46-second lead over the peloton with 5km to go, but he was caught with 2.2km remaining and Dumoulin then led the sprint in the final 200m. Valverde didn’t have the legs to challenge and Roglic outsprinted Gaudu and Dumoulin to claim victory. UAE Team Emirates’ Dan Martin had to be content with fourth place ahead of Valverde.