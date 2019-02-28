Roglic, who has a 21-second advantage over Alejandro Valverde of Movistar and 38 seconds over David Gaudu of Groupama — FDJ, said: “As expected, it was a long day in the saddle but I didn’t really get bored because we always had to be attentive in the desert with the crosswinds. Again, our team did a great job, and protected my [leading] time. For sure, we’re ready for tomorrow’s decisive stage.”