The club said the decision to not allow the two Argentines to attend the game was considered due to the long intercontinental journey and the proximity of the club’s upcoming competitive fixtures. Their first match after international break is against Como on October 11.

Roma said it has the “utmost respect” for Messi and his career and wished him and the Argentine FA a special evening, while acknowledging Dybala and Molina’s close bond with the Argentina captain.

Messi has also unveiled a special Argentina jersey for the match. The shirt retains the famous sky-blue and white colours but features gold detailing, including Messi’s name and No. 10, along with a prominent Sun of May design.

Messi’s farewell match is expected to be his 208th and final appearance for Argentina after he announced his international retirement in August. He has scored 125 goals for the national team and won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles.

The decision means Dybala will miss an emotional occasion for a player he has shared the Argentina dressing room with on several occasions. Molina has also played alongside Messi for the national team, including during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar. Both players were members of the squad that lifted the trophy with Messi.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.