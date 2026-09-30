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Paulo Dybala not allowed to attend Lionel Messi's retirement match

Roma block Dybala from Messi’s farewell as club prioritises upcoming fixtures

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi Collage
Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi Collage
AFP

Dubai: Paulo Dybala will not be able to attend Lionel Messi’s final Argentina appearance after AS Roma decided against releasing him for the farewell match against Benin on October 6.

Roma confirmed in a statement that Dybala and teammate Nahuel Molina will miss the event at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Monumental because of sporting and logistical considerations.

The club said the decision to not allow the two Argentines to attend the game was considered due to the long intercontinental journey and the proximity of the club’s upcoming competitive fixtures. Their first match after international break is against Como on October 11.

The decision means Dybala will miss an emotional occasion for a player he has shared the Argentina dressing room with on several occasions. Molina has also played alongside Messi for the national team, including during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar. Both players were members of the squad that lifted the trophy with Messi.

Messi’s farewell match is expected to be his 208th and final appearance for Argentina after he announced his international retirement in August. He has scored 125 goals for the national team and won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles.

The Argentina Football Association has invited members of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad to the occasion, making it a reunion for Messi and his former teammates.

Messi has also unveiled a special Argentina jersey for the match. The shirt retains the famous sky-blue and white colours but features gold detailing, including Messi’s name and No. 10, along with a prominent Sun of May design.

Roma said it has the “utmost respect” for Messi and his career and wished him and the Argentine FA a special evening, while acknowledging Dybala and Molina’s close bond with the Argentina captain.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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Lionel MessiArgentina national football team

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