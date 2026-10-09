GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Pakistan Champions' replacement announced for India Champions' WCL match

Pakistan Champions exit reshapes WCL schedule; India to play defending champions

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India-Pakistan WCL semifinal
India-Pakistan WCL semifinal

Dubai: Pakistan Champions’ withdrawal from the World Championship of Legends has forced a change to India Champions’ schedule, with the defending champions set to face a new opponent on Saturday.

Pakistan Champions pulled out of the tournament after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to issue the required No-Objection Certificates to their players. The decision ended weeks of uncertainty over their participation in the competition.

Their opening match against Bangladesh Champions had already been postponed due to “technical reasons”, while their scheduled fixture against Australia Champions was also affected by the uncertainty.

Nevertheless, India Champions will now face South Africa Champions on Saturday, October 10, in Sharjah. The match was originally scheduled for October 6, but the fixture has been moved to the revised schedule following Pakistan’s withdrawal.

The change means India will not play Pakistan in the much-anticipated clash that was originally scheduled for October 10. Moreover, few matches in WCL were expected to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium including the India vs Pakistan match.

But as per the revised schedule, all matches will now be played only at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The India-South Africa fixture will also be the only match on Saturday, unlike most other matchdays that feature two games. It will begin at 7.30pm UAE time at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

South Africa Champions enter the contest as the defending WCL champions, having beaten Pakistan Champions in last year’s final. They have played and won one game in the ongoing tournament against West Indies.

India Champions, who won the inaugural edition in 2024, opened their season 3 campaign with a win against Australia Champions before losing against England Champions. South Africa will face the Aussies on October 9 before taking on India on Saturday.

The revised WCL schedule will now continue with six teams following Pakistan’s withdrawal. 

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vijay and Washington Sundar

Sundar receives Rs 7.5 million from Vijay in a ceremony

2m read
'BOOM BOOM' AFRIDI: Shahid Afridi won many exciting games for Pakistan with his maverick batting but his two sixes off India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a 2014 Asia Cup 50-over match remain special. Pakistan, chasing 246, needed 10 when Ashwin started the 50th over by taking a wicket. But Afridi smashed the off-spinner for two straight sixes to live up his 'Boom Boom' nickname as Pakistan won with one wicket and two balls to spare.

Pakistan-India WCL match cancelled over PCB's decision

1m read
Shahid Afridi

Pakistan's WCL match postponed amid NOC issues rumours

2m read
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

India’s 2027 World Cup begins with two huge clashes

3m read