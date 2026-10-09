India Champions, who won the inaugural edition in 2024, opened their season 3 campaign with a win against Australia Champions before losing against England Champions. South Africa will face the Aussies on October 9 before taking on India on Saturday.

The India-South Africa fixture will also be the only match on Saturday, unlike most other matchdays that feature two games. It will begin at 7.30pm UAE time at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The change means India will not play Pakistan in the much-anticipated clash that was originally scheduled for October 10. Moreover, few matches in WCL were expected to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium including the India vs Pakistan match.

Nevertheless, India Champions will now face South Africa Champions on Saturday, October 10, in Sharjah. The match was originally scheduled for October 6, but the fixture has been moved to the revised schedule following Pakistan’s withdrawal.

Pakistan Champions pulled out of the tournament after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to issue the required No-Objection Certificates to their players. The decision ended weeks of uncertainty over their participation in the competition.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.