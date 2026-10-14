AB de Villiers bounces back with 56 off 31 balls after duck against India Champions

De Villiers and Duminy power South Africa to semi-finals in WCL 2026
Dubai: AB de Villiers bounced back from a disappointing outing against India Champions with an explosive half century for South Africa Champions against England Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026.
The former South Africa captain scored 56 off 31 balls, reaching his half century in just 27 deliveries. His innings included four boundaries and four sixes as he helped South Africa Champions post a competitive total in Sharjah on Tuesday.
De Villiers had endured a frustrating previous outing against India Champions, departing for a duck. However, the 42-year-old showed his class against England, combining with JP Duminy to put South Africa in a strong position.
De Villiers and Duminy shared a 94-run partnership off 56 balls to put South Africa on course for a strong total. Duminy continued the attack after De Villiers’ dismissal, scoring 76 off 43 balls, including six fours and five sixes.
South Africa Champions finished on 204-5 in their 20 overs before restricting England Champions to 195-7 to secure a nine-run victory. Dawid Malan top-scored for England with 88 off 51 balls, but Wayne Parnell’s three-wicket haul helped South Africa close out the match.
The victory extended South Africa Champions’ unbeaten run to four matches in the tournament. They became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals, sitting at the top of the standings with eight points and a net run rate of +2.163.
South Africa had previously beaten India Champions, Australia Champions and West Indies Champions, establishing themselves as the team to beat in the competition.
De Villiers’ return to form adds another dimension to a side that has combined aggressive batting with consistent performances across the tournament. Prior to his duck against India Champions, the South African legend had scored 181 across the first two WCL games.
His four sixes against England Champions now takes his total tally to 20 maximums in the WCL season 3. Undoubtedly, De Villiers is playing the sport like he never retired.
South Africa Champions will play their final group stage match against Bangladesh Champions at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 14. They have already clinched the semifinal spot in the tournament.