AB de Villiers bounces back with 56 off 31 balls after duck against India Champions

De Villiers’ return to form adds another dimension to a side that has combined aggressive batting with consistent performances across the tournament. Prior to his duck against India Champions, the South African legend had scored 181 across the first two WCL games .

The victory extended South Africa Champions’ unbeaten run to four matches in the tournament. They became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals, sitting at the top of the standings with eight points and a net run rate of +2.163.

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