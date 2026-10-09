Nic Maddinson's 33-ball duck makes unwanted history during Australia vs South Africa Test

According to Code Sports’ Daniel Cherny, Maddinson’s 33-ball duck is the longest duck by an Australian opener in Test history where balls faced data is available. It also happened to be the longest duck by a Test opener in 21st century.

The match also marks Australia’s first Test tour of South Africa since the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, widely known as “Sandpapergate”. The controversy erupted during the third Test in Cape Town, leading to suspensions for Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

His return to international cricket is particularly significant after he battled testicular cancer in 2025 and underwent chemotherapy. Maddinson worked his way back into contention before earning a surprise call-up to Australia’s squad for the South Africa series.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.