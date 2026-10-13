Temba Bavuma loses first Test match as captain as Australia dominate South Africa

Matt Renshaw was the standout performer for Australia, following his superb first-innings 190 with an aggressive 82 off 99 balls in the second innings. His contribution gave Australia the platform to declare and put the hosts under pressure with time running out.

South Africa’s chase began poorly. Ryan Rickelton fell for two, while Bedingham made 46 before Josh Hazlewood trapped him leg-before-wicket. Bavuma was dismissed for one by Renshaw, who claimed his maiden Test wicket, and Stubbs departed for one as the hosts slipped to 99-4.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.