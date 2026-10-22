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Temba Bavuma reveals how Sachin Tendulkar inspired his career best 179 against Australia

Bavuma's masterful 179 influenced by Tendulkar's batting philosophy

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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South Africa captain Temba Bavuma reveals how Sachin Tendulkar influenced his batting technique after scoring a career best 179 against Australia.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma reveals how Sachin Tendulkar influenced his batting technique after scoring a career best 179 against Australia.
AFP

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has revealed how Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has influenced his batting technique after producing a career best 179 against Australia in the second Test at Gqeberha.

The 36 year old, who grew up admiring the Master Blaster, admitted that he has consciously tried to incorporate elements of Tendulkar's technique into his own batting.

"I try to emulate my technique to his," Bavuma said, according to the ICC.

"I'm obviously not a big guy. I'm not really going to get any big strides in. I try to be efficient in terms of my movement."

Bavuma explained that playing the ball close to his body is another important part of his approach, something he has learned from watching Tendulkar.

"Sometimes it gets me into trouble. But I think for me, that's generally what works. I try to play the ball as close to my body as possible."

It is certainly interesting to hear how one of the greatest batters of all time continues to influence players more than a decade after his retirement.

A captain's knock to remember

Bavuma's comments came after one of the finest innings of his Test career.

South Africa were struggling at 110 for six against Australia's formidable bowling attack, but their captain produced a remarkable rescue act.

He scored 179 from 334 deliveries, including 18 fours and a six, surpassing his previous Test best of 172 against the West Indies in 2023.

Bavuma shared a 132 run partnership with Marco Jansen, who scored 85, before adding a record 183 runs for the eighth wicket with Simon Harmer, who contributed 82.

South Africa eventually declared at 425 for nine, turning what looked like a difficult situation into a commanding position.

South Africa close in on a famous victory

The hosts then bowled Australia out for just 99, with Marco Jansen claiming five wickets.

Forced to follow on, Australia reached 156 for four at the end of the fourth day, still trailing by 170 runs.

Travis Head remained unbeaten on 87 as Australia faced an uphill battle to save the Test on the final day.

South Africa, who lost the opening Test by 214 runs, need six more wickets to level the three match series.

For Bavuma, the innings was another reminder of his determination and ability to deliver under pressure.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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