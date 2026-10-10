AB de Villiers smashes 16 sixes, scores 181 in two WCL matches

Mr 360 proves his class with back-to-back explosive batting displays
Dubai: AB de Villiers has shown that his explosive batting remains intact, smashing 181 runs and 16 sixes across two matches in the World Championship of Legends (WCL).
The South Africa Champions star first produced a 70-run knock off just 39 balls against West Indies Champions, hitting four fours and five sixes to underline his ability to dominate attacks even after retiring from international cricket.
He followed that performance with an even more destructive display, scoring 111 off only 40 deliveries. De Villiers struck six fours and 11 sixes, taking his tally to 16 maximums across the two matches.
The back-to-back performances showcased the timing, power and range that made de Villiers one of cricket’s most dangerous batters during his international career. His ability to find gaps and clear the boundary with ease has remained a feature of his game, despite stepping away from professional international cricket in 2018.
Known as ‘Mr 360’ for his ability to score shots around the ground, de Villiers represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 one-day internationals and 78 T20 internationals. He also became one of the most celebrated performers in franchise cricket, particularly in the Indian Premier League while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
After winning their first two games, South Africa Champions will next face India Champions on Saturday, with the team taking the place of Pakistan Champions.
Pakistan Champions’ withdrawal had left a gap in the schedule, but the South African side’s inclusion sets up another opportunity for de Villiers to entertain fans at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
At a time when many former international players struggle to reproduce their best form, de Villiers continues to deliver performances that reflect his elite batting ability.