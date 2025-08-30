Pakistan agrees to send junior hockey team to India

The announcement follows Pakistan's decision to withdraw from the Asia Cup
Rajgir: Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh on Saturday confirmed that Pakistan will send its junior team to participate in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled in Tamil Nadu later this year.
This announcement follows Pakistan's decision to withdraw from the Asia Cup, held in Rajgir, Bihar.
Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey had earlier confirmed Pakistan's withdrawal from the Asia Cup, citing “security concerns.” Their absence raised questions about participation in the Junior Hockey World Cup. India and Pakistan are both drawn in Pool B alongside Chile and Switzerland.
Addressing speculation, Bhola Nath Singh said discussions with the Pakistan Hockey Federation confirmed that the junior team would travel to India for the tournament.
“Pakistan have agreed to send their Junior hockey team to play in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 to be held in Chennai and Madurai,” Nath told the media.
The tournament will take place from November 28 to December 10 across Madurai and Chennai.
Indian hockey legend Aslam Sher Khan commented on Pakistan's Asia Cup absence, saying the team “should have participated,” noting that India is “a very good nation with regards to sports and culture” and that there is “nothing to be afraid of” in the country.
Last week, the Indian government revised its policy for sporting events involving Pakistan.
Key points include:
Indian athletes and teams can participate in international events that include Pakistani teams or players.
India will not participate in competitions in Pakistan and will avoid bilateral events there.
Visa procedures for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of international sports bodies will be simplified for a maximum period of five years, confirmed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).
