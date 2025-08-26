Pakistan stuns ice hockey world with gold and bronze at US Latam Cup

The Latam Cup, backed by the National Hockey League (NHL), is designed to expand ice hockey in non-traditional markets. This year, it featured 62 teams and more than 1,450 players from 17 countries and territories, making Pakistan’s double success all the more significant.

At the Amerigol Latam Cup 2025 in Coral Springs, Florida, the national men’s team clinched the Division III championship title with an unbeaten run, while the women’s team, in their first-ever international outing, secured a hard-fought bronze medal in Division II.

For the players and coaches, the achievement symbolised more than just a trophy. It was proof that Pakistan can compete in a sport that many believed was far beyond its reach.

The win also stunned observers, including Donny Khan, NHL’s senior director of hockey development, who played a key role in forming Pakistan’s teams. “I thought we would be winning several years from now. I didn’t think we’d be doing this in year two,” he admitted.

Pakistan’s men’s side delivered a flawless campaign, culminating in a 6-1 demolition of Peru in the championship final. The victory was especially sweet, given that in their 2024 debut at the Latam Cup, they had managed only a single win.

Mariya Rauf, who both coached and represented the team while also playing NCAA Division I hockey for Yale University, highlighted the deeper meaning of the victory. “Cricket is our national sport, but after this, it shows ice hockey is growing every single day in Pakistan. There is talent, and we are just going to keep getting better.”

Head coach Kameron Sabir, an Edmonton-based physician who also coached the men’s side, praised the women’s resilience. “The women did such an amazing job. Tremendous performance for their first tournament. They had only 10-12 players, so hats off to them,” he added.

Equally inspiring was the performance of Pakistan’s women’s squad, which entered the tournament with a small roster of just 10—12 players but showcased grit and determination. Their effort was rewarded with a bronze medal in their very first international competition.

The 2025 Amerigol Latam Cup features 62 women’s, men’s and youth teams (with four more exhibition teams) and more than 1,450 players representing 17 countries and territories, including Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The tournament, which is being held at the IceDen and Palm Beach Skate Zone in Wellington, Florida, concluded on August 24.

The NHL noted that events like the Latam Cup are crucial for nations such as Pakistan, as they provide exposure, experience, and a platform to lobby for investment in infrastructure. With proper facilities, experts believe Pakistan could emerge as a serious competitor on the global ice hockey stage.

Pakistan’s double triumph has caught global attention, not only because of the medals but also because of the conditions under which they were achieved. The country currently lacks an internationally certified ice rink, forcing players to train abroad or in makeshift facilities.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

