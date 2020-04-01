Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant. Image Credit: AP

New York: National Basketball Association (NBA), 2K and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have announced the ‘NBA 2K Players Tournament’, an NBA 2K20 gameplay tournament between 16 current NBA players.

Beginning Friday on ESPN and ESPN2, players - including top seeds Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks - will compete in a single-elimination, player-only tournament on Xbox One.

The winner will be crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and select a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.

Based on players’ seeding - which is determined first by NBA 2K rating, second by tenure - players will go head-to-head online in NBA 2K20.

Prior to the tournament beginning, every player will choose eight of today’s NBA teams, each of which can only be used once.

If a mirror match is set, the away team is awarded first choice of team. Rounds one and two will be single elimination, with the semi-finals and finals running best of three.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the NBA and NBPA to bring basketball back to fans throughout the world and to help those in need during these uncertain times,” said Jason Argent, 2K Senior Vice President, Sports Strategy and Licensing.

“Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together - including athletes, fans and families - and we hope that everyone will enjoy the tournament.”