Lebron James was the star for LA Lakers against Portland Image Credit: AP

LeBron James finished with 38 points as the Los Angeles Lakers outplayed the Portland Trail Blazers at both ends of the floor Saturday for a 116-108 win in Game 3 of their Western Conference play-off series.

James also had 12 rebounds and eight assists while Anthony Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first round series in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points and Alex Caruso added 10 points and seven assists for the Lakers.

Game four is scheduled for Monday.

James said Saturday he is getting more comfortable at sharing the offensive load with Davis in key play-off games.

“We try to work off one another,” James said. “There are going to be times when he has it going, so I try to do other things like make sure we keep offence going, and keep our pace flowing.

“Tonight we both had our opportunities. We just tried to make the most of it and live with the results.

“There are no egos. We want both of us to succeed.”

The Milwaukee Bucks looked more like the team with the best record in the NBA as they rolled to a 121-107 victory over Orlando to take a 2-1 lead in their play-off series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - in the running for a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player Award - scored 35 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Bucks edged ahead in the best-of-seven East series that saw them stunned by the Magic in Game 1.

Elsewhere in the East, the Miami Heat pushed Indiana Pacers to the brink of elimination, withstanding a furious rally for a 124-115 victory for a commanding 3-0 series lead.