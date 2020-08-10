Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors guard and NBA star, is thrilled to see sports thrive on their return after being derailed by the COVID-19 crisis in March.
The three-time NBA champion is an avid golfer and was among only a handful of people taking in the action at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, where fans were not allowed on the course due to the pandemic.
“100 per cent,” he said when asked whether he was glad to see golf back. “Sports in general is going good.”
Curry will host his own PGA Tour event at TPC Harding Park next year.
Curry showed up later at the news conference of eventual winner Collin Morikawa and asked the first question of the new champion, who was clearly tickled to see the two-time NBA MVP.
“I saw you out there on nine. And my caddie is a huge Warriors fan, I think you heard him,” Morikawa said. “But I’m not. I’m an LA boy at heart.”
Curry responded: "Respect," with a chuckle.
The NBA resumed its season last month with the top 22 teams playing in a bio-secure bubble in Orlando, but the Warriors were not among them.