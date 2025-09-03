Buyout values the reigning Formula One world champions at around $5 billion
Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings and Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat have acquired full ownership of McLaren Racing, completing a strategic buyout that values the reigning Formula One world champions at approximately $5 billion, according to sources familiar with the transaction.
The McLaren Group confirmed the purchase of all remaining shares held by MSP Sports Capital and affiliated funds, including those managed by O’Connor Capital Solutions, Ares Sports, Media and Entertainment, and Caspian Funds. While the financial terms remain confidential, Sky News previously reported that the sale of MSP’s 30 per cent stake could value the team at around $4.1 billion.
This marks a dramatic rise in McLaren Racing’s valuation, which has surged more than six-fold since 2020. MSP Capital originally invested £185 million for a 33 per cent stake, valuing the team at just £560 million at the time.
With Mumtalakat and CYVN Holdings consolidating ownership, McLaren Racing enters a new chapter with a streamlined governance structure and reinforced financial backing.
“It’s a great day for McLaren,” CEO Zak Brown told BBC Sport. “It’s been an incredible journey to return to the front of the grid. A simplified ownership structure gives us clarity and strength moving forward.”
Executive Chairman Paul Walsh echoed the sentiment, praising the new partnership: “We now have two exceptional shareholders — Mumtalakat, a long-standing and deeply valued partner, and CYVN, whose strategic focus on advanced mobility and additional investment in both Automotive and Racing will help future-proof the business and unlock new growth opportunities,” he told BBC Sport.
McLaren’s resurgence on the track has been equally impressive. Drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris currently sit first and second in the championship standings, having won 12 of the season’s 15 races. Under Brown’s leadership since 2016 and with Andrea Stella stepping in as team principal in late 2022, McLaren has reestablished itself as a dominant force in motorsport.
Last season, McLaren clinched the constructors’ championship for the first time since 1998. This year, they are on track to secure both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles, with a commanding lead over rivals like Ferrari.
Beyond Formula One, McLaren Racing is also making waves in the US-based IndyCar World Series and has announced plans to enter the World Endurance Championship in 2027.
In a statement, McLaren emphasised that the new ownership structure and bolstered capital base will support continued success across all racing platforms.
“The board and executive management team remain committed to delivering on the vision to be the most pioneering and exhilarating racing team in the world.”
