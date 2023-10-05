Dubai: McLaren Dubai, the official Retail Partner of McLaren Automotive in Dubai, has opened the world’s largest standalone McLaren showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, alongside the largest McLaren Service Centre globally, established in 2022.
The new showroom, spanning 950sqm, includes a vehicle display gallery, customer service booths, and a McLaren Special Operations studio for vehicle personalization. It is operated by McLaren Dubai, part of the Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies, and bolsters McLaren’s presence in the Middle East & Africa. The Dubai Service Centre, opened in May 2022, complements this expansion with a capacity for 150 vehicles per month.
“This impressive new facility will enhance the customer journey for McLaren enthusiasts in the Emirates, ensuring that we deliver an unparalleled ownership experience that goes beyond the satisfaction of possessing one of the world’s finest supercars, to being part of McLaren’s own story in the region,” said Michael Leiters, CEO, McLaren Automotive
“The facility adds to the existing Dubai Service Centre opened in May 2022, which spans over 3,400 sqm of space, comprising six work areas,” the company said in a statement.
“We are extremely proud to be launching the largest McLaren showroom in the world here in Dubai,”said Juma Khalifa Al Nabooda, Board Member, Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies. “This facility represents our commitment to the success of McLaren in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, where our mission is to combine the exhilarating performance and engineering excellence of McLaren supercars with an exceptional ownership experience to ensure that we continue to exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele well into the future.”