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Max Verstappen pays tribute to driver killed in Nürburgring crash

Dutchman is also a participant in the endurance sportscar race

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
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Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Red Bull’s four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen was left shocked after a driver died following a crash in an endurance sportscar race on Saturday at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, where the Dutchman was also preparing to race.

Organisers of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers said that Juha Miettinen died after a crash involving seven cars. He was 66.

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"Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations," they said in a statement.

"Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen, after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful."

Organisers said the other six drivers were taken to the medical center and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations and that none were in a life-threatening condition.

Verstappen, who is using this weekend's races as part of his preparations for his first 24-hour sportscar race at the historic circuit on May 16-17, posted a message of condolence on social media.

"Shocked by what happened today. Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be," Verstappen wrote on Instagram. "Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha's family and loved ones."

A minute's silence was to be held in memory of Miettinen during the grid formation for yesterday's race.

Running nearly 13 miles (20.8 kilometers) through wooded German hills, with more than 150 corners and barriers often close to the track, the Nordschleife layout at the Nürburgring is known for high-risk thrills. F1 hasn't used it since 1976, when then-reigning champion Niki Lauda suffered severe burns in a crash.

But Verstappen, known for his love of endurance racing, is taking part in the race even as the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian F1 GPs scheduled for this month have been cancelled.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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