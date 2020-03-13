A statement issued by Mohammad Bin Sulayem, President of organisers Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMO), said: “As a result of global developments regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and rising concerns, we have taken the decision to postpone the 2020 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.”

Bin Sulayem, who is also the FIA Vice President for Sport, further said that the organisers owe to the public and the various stakeholders. “As event organisers, we have a duty to safeguard the health and safety of competitors, support teams, officials, volunteers and all rally enthusiasts. We have been in permanent contact with the government authorities in the UAE and were following all precautionary measures to protect the motor sport community and the wider public,” he said.