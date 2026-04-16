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Messi buys Spanish 3rd division club UE Cornellà

The Argentine follows in Inter Miami boss David Beckham’s footsteps

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Messi plans for his future after football
Messi plans for his future after football
AFP-GIORGIO VIERA

Dubai: Lionel Messi has purchased his own football club as he begins planning for life after his playing career.

The eight-time Ballon D’Or winner has invested in Spanish third division side UE Cornellà.

Messi is set to take complete control of the club after reportedly acquiring a 100 per cent stake.

UE Cornellà is a Catalan football club based in Cornellà de Llobregat, just outside FC Barcelona’s home city where Messi played most of his career.

Founded in 1951, they’ve spent most of their history in Spain’s lower divisions and currently operate in the semi-professional tiers of Spanish football.

The club announced Messi’s purchase in an official statement.

It read: “UE Cornella announces that Argentinian footballer and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Leo Messi has formalised the acquisition of the club, becoming the new owner of the Baix Llobregat institution.

“This move reinforces Messi’s close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia.

“A connection rooted in his years at FC Barcelona and sustained ever since.

“Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent.

“The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots.”

Messi’s step into club ownership mirrors the path taken by his current boss, former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham.

The news also follows long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s own move into club ownership, having acquired a 25% stake in Spanish second-division side UD Almería rather than taking full control.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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