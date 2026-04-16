Messi buys Spanish 3rd division club UE Cornellà

Founded in 1951, they’ve spent most of their history in Spain’s lower divisions and currently operate in the semi-professional tiers of Spanish football.

It read: “UE Cornella announces that Argentinian footballer and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Leo Messi has formalised the acquisition of the club, becoming the new owner of the Baix Llobregat institution.

“Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent.

The news also follows long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s own move into club ownership, having acquired a 25% stake in Spanish second-division side UD Almería rather than taking full control.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.