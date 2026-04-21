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Ex-Barca president says a club was ready to pay €400m for Messi transfer

He also said that Messi was paid little considering the revenue he was generating

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
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Ex-Barca president says a club was ready to pay €400m for Messi transfer

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has claimed that a club was once ready to trigger Lionel Messi’s €400 million release clause, a revelation that has quickly caught the attention of fans.

Bartomeu, a figure many Barcelona supporters still blame for the club’s financial troubles, made the comments during a tell all interview with Spanish newspaper ABC in April 2026. While opinions on his presidency remain divided, this latest Messi story has become the talking point.

Messi release clause scare

Revisiting 2017, Bartomeu said the situation unfolded soon after Neymar’s world record move to Paris Saint Germain. According to him, Barcelona received information that another club was seriously considering activating Messi’s €400 million clause. He didn't mention which club.

That warning triggered immediate action from the club.

Bartomeu revealed that Barcelona quickly arranged a meeting with Messi and his father to secure his future and avoid any risk of losing him. The result was a new agreement that increased Messi’s release clause to €700 million, signed later that year in November.

“Messi was actually paid little”

The former president also defended the club’s decision to hand Messi a huge salary, something that has often been criticised.

Bartomeu argued that Messi’s impact justified every euro, saying the Argentine generated more value for Barcelona than he cost. He even claimed that Messi was “paid little” when you consider his commercial and sporting influence.

Debate around Messi exit returns

Bartomeu also addressed Messi’s departure in 2021, suggesting that responsibility lies with the current board.

He has been saying similar things in other interviews as well, clearly trying to defend his time at the club.

Unsurprisingly, those comments have stirred the debate again, with fans split on how they see his role in everything that happened.

But that is the thing with Messi and Barcelona. Even years later, these stories still find a way to take over the conversation.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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