Mary Kom. Image Credit: Organisers

Ulan-Ude: Six-time champion Mary Kom (51kg) on Tuesday sealed a spot in the quarter-finals of the ongoing women’s World Boxing Championships. Kom beat Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas by a unanimous decision in the pre-quarters after she had received a first-round bye.

Kom dominated much of the bout with her punches being more accurate than her opponent on a consistent basis. The judges’ points at the end stood 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 in her favour.