Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Lebrón and Augsburger Dubai Premier Padel P1 champions

Iván Modia, CEO of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, said: “Bringing another edition of this tournament to a successful end is a proud moment for everyone at Gallop. Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 continues to demonstrate the growing appeal of professional padel and the appetite for world-class sporting experiences in the region. The support of our partners, the commitment of our team and the fans’ enthusiasm have all been instrumental in making this edition a success. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to grow the tournament's international profile.”