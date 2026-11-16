Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Lebrón and Augsburger Dubai Premier Padel P1 champions

Dubai Premier Padel P1 attracts record 35,000 fans as Lebrón and Augsburger win title
Dubai: Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger were crowned men's champions of the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 2026 after an eight-day tournament that attracted a record crowd of more than 35,000 spectators.
His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, presented the men's trophy to Lebrón and Augsburger at Hamdan Sports Complex, where the third edition of the competition was held under his patronage.
Sheikh Mansoor also presented the women's trophy to Martina Calvo and Claudia Fernández, who secured the title with a straight-sets victory over Paula Josemaría and Beatriz González, winning 7–5, 6–1.
The men's final saw Lebrón and Augsburger overcome Valentino Libaak and Gonzalo Alfonso in three sets, winning 7–6, 5–7, 6–3 to claim the championship.
The trophy presentation ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation; Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Ahmad Saeed Alfalasi, Director of Joint Ventures and Strategic Relations at Emaar; and Thibaut Courtois, Partner at Gallop Global and Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1.
The tournament welcomed more than 35,000 spectators across its eight days, surpassing the previous attendance records set during its first two editions. More than 8,150 fans watched the finals, making it the most attended final in the event's history.
The inaugural tournament attracted 24,000 spectators, including 5,100 for the finals, while last year's edition recorded 30,486 attendees, with 7,562 watching the final day.
A total of 248 players competed this year, with 160 men and 88 women taking part in the main draws and qualifying rounds. They battled for championship titles, prize money and valuable international ranking points.
The 2026 edition also marked a significant development for organisers Gallop Global, with Emaar becoming the tournament's title partner.
The collaboration brought together two organisations aiming to enhance Dubai's reputation as a leading international destination for sport, entertainment and lifestyle experiences.
Iván Modia, CEO of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, said: “Bringing another edition of this tournament to a successful end is a proud moment for everyone at Gallop. Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 continues to demonstrate the growing appeal of professional padel and the appetite for world-class sporting experiences in the region. The support of our partners, the commitment of our team and the fans’ enthusiasm have all been instrumental in making this edition a success. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to grow the tournament's international profile.”
The event was organised by Gallop Global in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and UAE Padel Association.
Hamdan Sports Complex's spectator arena was created by transforming a 10-lane Olympic swimming pool into a padel competition venue.
Away from the court, fans were also offered hospitality, entertainment and premium experiences throughout the week, further establishing the tournament as a major event on Dubai's sporting calendar.