Dubai Premier Padel P1 turns Hamdan Sports Complex into global arena for fans, families

Iván Modia wants Dubai’s players to feel increasingly part of the Premier Padel P1
A player who spends every week on a neighbourhood padel court may soon be watching Arturo Coello or Gemma Triay from the stands at Hamdan Sports Complex. For Iván Modia, CEO of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, the connection between those experiences is central to the tournament’s future.
“Padel fits Dubai naturally. It is social, energetic and accessible, but at the same time it has a very high-performance side to it,” he says. People can play with friends, meet others through the game or bring their families. Dubai’s enthusiasm for new experiences has helped padel become part of the city’s social life. “The city is becoming part of the story of padel itself.”
Modia wants residents who play each week to feel involved when the tournament returns in November. “We want people who play padel every week in Dubai to feel that this is their tournament too, not simply an international event happening in their city,” he says. This year, he is focusing on the time fans spend at the venue, their proximity to the action and opportunities to engage with the sport. The tournament’s Legacy Program is intended to strengthen the connection between professional padel and the local community beyond event week.
“If a young player in Dubai watches the world’s best players and leaves thinking, ‘I want to be there one day,’ then we are doing something right.”
Last year, the organisers transformed Hamdan Sports Complex into an indoor padel arena seating more than 7,000, the largest in the MENA region. Modia plans to build on that scale with hospitality, premium experiences, activations and activities for families alongside the competition. “The objective is quite simple: when someone comes to Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1, we want them to feel that they are attending one of the major events on Dubai’s sporting calendar.”
If a young player in Dubai watches the world’s best players and leaves thinking, ‘I want to be there one day,’ then we are doing something right.
Emaar joins as title partner this year. Modia sees a connection between the experiences the company creates across Dubai and the social world around padel. “For fans, this means more opportunities to experience the tournament beyond the court. We are looking at the event as a destination in itself, with experiences for spectators, families and partners alongside the professional competition.” He wants it to become an annual fixture that people across the city anticipate.
Modia looks forward to welcoming leading Premier Padel players, naming Coello, Agustín Tapia, Alejandro Galán, Federico Chingotto, Juan Lebrón, Triay and Delfi Brea among the stars he hopes to see in Dubai. First-time spectators, he suggests, should pay attention to the decisions taking place during a rally.
“Don’t just watch the ball — watch the movement. The speed of the game is the first thing that surprises people.” Then the positioning becomes clearer, along with the communication between partners and their use of the glass. Players have fractions of a second to choose whether to defend, attack or change the direction of a point.
Modia expects the audience to extend well beyond regular players. With support from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy and Tourism, the tournament will offer entertainment, hospitality, activations and family experiences throughout the week. Visitors can discover the sport or simply spend time together around the courts.
“You don’t need to be a padel expert to enjoy the tournament,” Modia says. “Our ambition is for someone to come for the first time, perhaps knowing very little about padel, and leave having discovered a new sport, a new experience and a new reason to come back next year.”