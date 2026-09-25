Dubai Premier Padel P1 turns Hamdan Sports Complex into global arena for fans, families

Modia wants residents who play each week to feel involved when the tournament returns in November. “We want people who play padel every week in Dubai to feel that this is their tournament too, not simply an international event happening in their city,” he says. This year, he is focusing on the time fans spend at the venue, their proximity to the action and opportunities to engage with the sport. The tournament’s Legacy Program is intended to strengthen the connection between professional padel and the local community beyond event week.