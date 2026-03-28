Magnitude races to $12m Dubai World Cup win

Magnitude is an American-trained Thoroughbred racehorse known for his strength on dirt surfaces, combining early pace with the stamina needed for top-level races like the Dubai World Cup.

He went into the 2026 running as something of an outsider compared to the heavily backed Japanese favourite Forever Young, but produced a powerful performance, digging deep in the closing stages and holding him off in the final 100 yards to secure a decisive and impressive victory.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.