Magnitude races to $12m Dubai World Cup win

An American horse prevails again in the Dubai World Cup race
Dubai: American horse Magnitude pulls off shock win in Dubai World Cup 2026 race with jockey Jose Ortiz taking the victory.
For the second year in a row an American horse wins the $12 million prize money.
Magnitude is an American-trained Thoroughbred racehorse known for his strength on dirt surfaces, combining early pace with the stamina needed for top-level races like the Dubai World Cup.
He went into the 2026 running as something of an outsider compared to the heavily backed Japanese favourite Forever Young, but produced a powerful performance, digging deep in the closing stages and holding him off in the final 100 yards to secure a decisive and impressive victory.