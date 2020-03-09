Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni practise for Chennai Super Kings Image Credit: CSK Twitter

Dubai: As Chennai Super Kings posted more photos of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni training together, fans of the Indian Premier League franchise are daring to dream of more success thanks to their two superstar names.

With the IPL starting on March 29, CSK have been getting in the swing during practice sessions and the team posted a photo of Raina batting while Dhoni kept wicket on their Twitter feed with the line: “No, you’re not dreaming! Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat #KannkollaKaatchi #WhistlePodu.”