READY TO RUMBLE
A very good evening to you all!. Thanks for joining us to follow the action on an epic evening at Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island for UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Geathhe, the year’s most anticipated fight which takes centre stage. Tonight’s schedule of fights is one of the finest on the 2020 UFC calendar in terms of great match-up and is definitely one of the best that Abu Dhabi has hosted in two seasons of Fight Island.
The excitement is steadily building up, with the first port of call being the two early preliminary fight. Lightweight Joel Alvarez (1702 MMA, 2-1 UFC) vs Alexander Yakovley (2501 MMA, 3-5 UFC) will kick off the action and they will followed by a women’s bout featuring Liana Jojua (8-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), and Miranda Maverick (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC).